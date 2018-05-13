Found a good web development tutorial? From UX design to the latest Javascript frameworks. Submit it for others to see!

Getting Started with Web Push Notifications

A tutorial on web push notifications and service workers.

Categories Intermediate Javascript

Build a progressive web app using React

If you are familiar with React and a bit about its ecosystem such as Create-React-App utility, this guide is for you.

Categories Beginner Intermediate Javascript React

Build a real-time search engine with Node, Vue and ElasticSearch

Do you know you as a developer can make near real-time search engines on your sites?

Categories NodeJS Vue

The best front-end hacking cheatsheets — all in one place.

It’s rather impossible to remember all the APIs by heart. This is when cheatsheets jump in! Here are the best front-end cheatsheets I’ve gathered.

Categories Angular Beginner Intermediate Javascript React Vue

JavaScript symbols, iterators, generators, async/await, and async iterators — all explained simply

In this article, the author covers symbols, global symbols, iterators, iterables, generators , async/await and async iterators.

Categories Beginner Intermediate Javascript

Building a Serverless REST API using MongoDB, NodeJs and Serverless framework

Build and test locally a Serverless API, that can access a local MongoDB using mongoose

Categories Advanced Intermediate Javascript MongoDB NodeJS

Building Mobile Apps Using React Native And WordPress

We will look at building an e-commerce application for iOS and Android using the WooCommerce platform as our backend.

Categories Beginner Intermediate Javascript React Native

Building your first Bootstrap 4.0 site

A quick tutorial to get you up to speed with the latest version of Bootstrap.

Categories Beginner CSS Design

Web performance optimization techniques

This tutorial tries to increase the speed in which web pages are downloaded and displayed on the user’s web browser.

Categories Beginner Theory

A guide to debugging Angular applications

In this article, we will see how to debug an Angular application and the tools available to aid the process. Some of the techniques explained below apply to any JavaScript application while the others

Categories Angular Intermediate Javascript

